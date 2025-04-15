A ‘Jungle Village’ bordering two world heritage sites hits the market for $5 million plus

A Daintree Rainforest resort which served as a filming location for major films and television projects, including Godzilla vs. Kong has hit the market for the first time in more than two decades.

The only property across the world to border two world heritage sites – the Daintree Rainforest and The Great Barrier Reef – PK’s Jungle Village is a popular tourist accommodation offering 46 cabins and 226 rooms.

It is being sold with price hopes in excess of $5 million and sales agent Troy Stein from COMPANY RE said the vendor was a significant developer in the region and had decided to sell to consolidate his assets.

“It’s unique because there’s no other room allowance of that number (in the area),” Mr Stein said.

“So there are people who may want to redevelop it into luxury, tiny homes. They do have that volume potential if they want to do that.”

Alternatively, the new owner could simply walk-in and take over the business, which generates more than $900,000 annually in net profit.

Mr Stein said its extraordinary location, size and value for money, made PK’s Jungle Village among the most unique properties available worldwide.

“Any prospective interested party reserves the right for a free helicopter transport visit,” he said. “This is an opportunity that comes around once in a lifetime. There is no other property like it.

“The proximity to the ocean, the sheer size of the land and the fact that it is the only place on earth where two World Heritage sites meet makes it one of the most unique assets available.

“Most opportunities in the region just don’t compare. It’s just 50m from the ocean and the potential for development is immense, with four separate lots offering flexibility for a buyer to add value in various ways.”

The sale also includes the only tavern in the area, and a full hotel license, as well as revenue from a Telstra 4G tower and an IGA

Spanning 2.83ha, the property is situated 50 metres from the waters of Cape Tribulation, home of the Great Barrier Reef.

Pk’s Jungle Village – which has been in business for 35 years – is the last property near Cape Tribulation which can be accessed by non-4WD vehicles.

Mr Stein said over the years numerous television and film crews have stayed at the resort, while filming in the area but he could not reveal further details as the owner had to sign non-disclosure agreement.

“A crew booked his resort out for eight weeks,” he said.

The resort’s peak season is during March and July where occupancy rates were higher than 90%, Mr Stein said.

The resort also plays host to annual Indigenous smoking ceremonies and has guaranteed bookings for the event.