A Bunnings Warehouse hotel is coming to Melbourne

The new Bunnings in Doncaster will have a Mercure hotel on top.

It’s not hard to spend an entire day perusing the aisles at a Bunnings Warehouse.

And soon you’ll be able to spend the night there, too.

That’s right. A new Bunnings store to be built at Doncaster in Melbourne’s east will include a Mercure hotel on top of it.

Construction is already underway on the $90 million complex, which will feature an Accor-run hotel with 183 rooms, alfresco dining space, sundeck, fitness centre, rooftop pool and a function room with an outdoor terrace.

While the hotel will have its own restaurant and bar, more than a few guests might find themselves venturing down to ground level to grab a snag from the famous Bunnings BBQ on a Saturday or Sunday morning.

The Bunnings store itself will span two levels of retail spanning 11,000sqm and will also feature a playground and two levels of basement car parking.

The site at 659 Doncaster Rd was formerly a local observation tower.

Bunnings Acting General Manager for Property, Garry James, says it made sense to co-locate a store with accommodation in the Doncaster area.

“We identified a need for Bunnings in the Doncaster area and this site provided an opportunity to build something in line with Manningham Council’s vision for Doncaster Hill,” James says.

“We are always looking at opportunities to innovate the design of our stores and we have a number of different formats that cater for the local markets where we operate.”

“There’s no cookie cutter approach – we always assess the local need and what can be achieved in a space.”

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer Simon McGrath says Doncaster was an ideal location to attempt the combined project.

“We are delighted to commence construction on this flagship Mercure in the heart of Doncaster – our first ever hotel built atop a Bunnings Warehouse,” McGrath says.

“Future guests of the Mercure Melbourne Doncaster will enjoy staying in the heart of Melbourne’s Doncaster business and shopping district, with the hotel located in a prime position.”