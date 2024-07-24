778ha Currawong Lakes has sold after NYE helicopter flight

WHEN Currawong Lakes hit the market, interstate and international buyers wasted not one second in making inquiries.

That comes as no surprise given all that it offers.

Howell Property Group agent Nick Hay found himself in an unusual location when going above and beyond to show potential buyers the property.

“It was New Year’s Eve, and there we were flying above the property in a helicopter with international clients who had flown in especially to see Currawong,” he said.

“This buyer did not purchase the property, but I can confirm that it has sold for a currently undisclosed price to another party who already owns property in Tasmania.

“The purchasers are originally from Victoria. Buying Currawong Lakes will allow them to diversify from cereal cropping farmers to agritourism farmers.

“Their idea is to jump in ‘boots and all’ and make the property all it can be. While they will maintain the core principles of what this unique property is all about, they also have grand plans for it. Watch this space.”

This 778ha Tasmanian commercial leisure property is a destination for those who love fly fishing; a 600-strong free-ranging registered deer herd graze the property; and there is a world-class Beretta sporting clay target shooting range, originally built to Olympic-grade standards for practice ahead of competitions.

The Eastern Tiers property is home to a trio of lakes — Lake Currawong, Long Marsh Lake and Lake Macquarie — abundant with rainbow and brown trout.

Accommodation options are aplenty, plus there is Hillstone Hall — named after Halls Creek, which runs through the property — which is equipped with a commercial kitchen and space to seat 24 guests.

“It is a truly remarkable and unique property; it’s the type of thing that might only come along once in a career,” he said.

“This was reflected in the way the market reacted to the listing.

“Just on realestate.com.au, I had over 100 direct inquiries and the listing pushed past 20,000 page views.

“Social media, email, phone calls and texts … I lost count of how many people came asking about the property.”