7 amazing converted warehouse working spaces

These north-facing offices in Fitzroy offer everything a freelancer needs. Picture: realcommercial.com

From sound recording spaces to pop-up cinemas and everything in between– there’s no shortage of quirky warehouse spaces around Australia.

These once-thriving industrial spaces have become popular in the co-working community, providing the perfect blank canvas for events, offices, and creative spaces.

1. Parliament coworking, Hobart, Tas

Located right on Hobart’s stunning waterfront in the heritage-listed Gibson City Flour Mill Building Parliament coworking is surrounded by parks, cafes, restaurants, and bars.

The bike path goes right by our front door and the bus depot is 2 minute walk away.

Founded by Dom and Andy, two local small business owners, in 2013 – both of whom work in the space, Parliament is set up with large desks and plenty of chill-out areas.

The main focus is making the space a productive place to work in, with a relaxed mash-up of heritage features and contemporary furnishings.

2. The Warehouse creative space, Burleigh Heads, NSW

The Warehouse is located in picturesque Burleigh Heads, NSW, and can be used for any and all creative endeavors.

From live gigs, weddings and parties, and corporate events to workshops, conferences, creative collaborative projects, this space has you covered. Even yoga and health classes, film nights, and performances.

The eclectic spaces have mural-covered walls, a licensed bar, 250 capacity, and seating – so your imagination can go wild.

3. Suite 2, St Kilda, Vic

Located at the Balaclava end of Chapel St, St Kilda, close to great cafes, restaurants, and bars and a short 5-minute walk to trains and trams, Suite 2 is located in a beautiful old converted warehouse.

The perfect coworking situation for a photographer, graphic designer, web developer, or architect, the space includes a 90sqm photography area available to hire for an additional fee.

Prices start at $440 per month.

4. Nauti Studios, Stanmore, NSW

For those looking for a lockable studio, this creative space near Newtown, Nauti Studios has a range of of spaces available starting from $109/week for 9sqm up to $288/week for 24sqm.

There are shared spaces available for socializing and fantastic transport connections – there are also private offices, casual co-working, workshop spaces, meeting spaces, rehearsal spaces and event spaces.

5. Folkhouse Studio, Freemantle, WA

Folkhouse is a beautifully converted warehouse that is centrally located in Fremantle. It is light-filled, white-walled and perfect for photoshoots, workshops and/or conferences that seek a rustic boardroom.

Prices start from $350/day.

6. Woodburn Creative, Redfern, NSW

The flexible 120sqm space on offer at Woodburn Creative, can be used for everything from exhibitions, photography and film shoots, performances and concerts, pop-up stores and product launches, workshops, meetings, briefings, conferences, or as a large temporary workspace.

Each studio is a showroom of artists making and selling arts and crafts.

Prices start at $60/hour.

7. Argyle St Coworking, Fitzroy, Vic

Argyle St is a co-working space in an open plan, light-filled office warehouse space in the heart of Fitzroy.

Priced at just $280 per month it’s an affordable way to start small while also benefitting from being surrounded by other creatives.

With two film distribution companies, an arts PR company, and a music management company also sharing the large warehouse.

And with Mario’s cafe within walking distance, you’ll be able to soak in all the fantastic inner-north scenery on walk back and forth.