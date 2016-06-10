Real commercial

7 amazing buildings from Sydney’s Vivid festival

Carla Danaher | 10 JUNE 2016
The Sydney Opera House, lit up as part of Sydney’s Vivid festival
The Sydney Opera House, lit up as part of Sydney’s Vivid festival

Sydney’s Vivid is an annual festival of “light, music and ideas”, which culminates in a spectacular series of illuminations across the harbour city.

The festival runs until 18 June, but if you’re not able to make it along, here’s a few of the city’s most iconic buildings, lit up in the most specatcular way:

1. Cityscape around Circular Quay

AshenVivid27052016-14

Picture: Getty Images

2. The Harbour Bridge and Opera House

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

3. ‘Electric Garden’ at the entry to the Botanical Gardens

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

4. Those iconic sails

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

5. Museum of Contemporary Art

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

6. Customs House

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

7. ‘Cathedral of Light’ at the Botanic Gardens

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
