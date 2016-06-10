7 amazing buildings from Sydney’s Vivid festival

Sydney’s Vivid is an annual festival of “light, music and ideas”, which culminates in a spectacular series of illuminations across the harbour city.

The festival runs until 18 June, but if you’re not able to make it along, here’s a few of the city’s most iconic buildings, lit up in the most specatcular way:

1. Cityscape around Circular Quay

2. The Harbour Bridge and Opera House

3. ‘Electric Garden’ at the entry to the Botanical Gardens

4. Those iconic sails

5. Museum of Contemporary Art

6. Customs House

7. ‘Cathedral of Light’ at the Botanic Gardens