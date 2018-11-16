Real commercial

$61m industrial sale continues hot run in western Sydney

Ben Wilmot | 16 NOVEMBER 2018
The partially developed industrial site at 250 Victoria St, Wetherill Park. Picture: Google.
A private developer has swooped on an 8.6ha industrial site in Sydney’s Wetherill Park industrial site for $61 million.

The site, which could be transformed into a major cold-storage property, was sold in an off-market deal through JLL.

JLL’s head of industrial, NSW, Michael Wall, negotiated the sale to the industrial developer on behalf of a western Sydney-based private investor.

“The sale price represents $710 per square metre, a strong figure for the western Sydney market where the demand for industrial land continues to be high,” he says.

Wall says pricing is a reflection of demand by major groups seeking to expand their supply chains as the growth of Sydney continues.

The outer-central-west precinct — within which Wetherill Park is located — has, in particular, consistently experienced a relatively strong level of take-up activity

The partly developed site at 250 Victoria St is about 12km from the western Sydney hub of Parramatta.

JLL’s director, research, Australia, Sass J-Baleh, says demand for industrial stock is still rising, with evidence of transactions being made via joint ventures and capital partnering.

“The outer-central-west precinct — within which Wetherill Park is located — has, in particular, consistently experienced a relatively strong level of take-up activity, averaging around 45% of total floor space demand levels in Sydney over the past decade,” J-Baleh says.

Wetherill Park is also close to the M4 and M7 motorways, key connectors for accessing other parts of Sydney.

“Accessibility to road infrastructure is a priority for users attempting to achieve efficiency and agility in their supply chain network,” Wall says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

