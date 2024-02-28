$54m ‘climate change resistant’ island for sale

It’s the stunning, remote, untouched island that can be all yours for just under $54m.

The New York Post reports: a huge chunk of remote, undeveloped land off the western coast of Chile is seeking a new owner — and an adventurous one, at that.

The pristine property, known as Virgin Island, offers the chance to be a steward of a sprawling expanse of land and sea in the stunning Patagonian Archipelago.

The private island — which, at more than 110,000 deeded acres, is half the size of Hong Kong, more than seven times larger than Manhattan and bigger than all the Florida Keys combined — is listed with Jeff Buerger of Hall and Hall, and seeks $US35 million (A$53.61m)

“While islands in general aren’t for everyone, to find an island this size, featuring an abundance of coastline, freshwater, raw beauty, privacy and seclusion is rare,” Buerger told The Post of Virgin Island, adding that the area is entirely untouched, thus presenting a great “opportunity to build.”

Indeed, the swath of Andean wilderness boasts a wide variety of topography, including more than 240km miles of coastline, 80 lagoons, three large lakes, “high mountains dipping into deep valleys,” lush jungles and low sandbanks.

But it does not yet feature a single house.

There are, however, peatlands (or, “turba,” as they’re known locally), wetlands and numerous native forests.

In addition to being stunning, the diverse ecosystem serves to protect the area from environmental change, as do the neighbouring islands, fjords and canals of calm waters that surround it.

“The Andes Mountains — the longest mountain range on the planet — extend across the entire length of the Virgin Island, acting as a climatic screen and the territory’s natural insulator,” the listing describes, noting that the “Wildlife exists untouched as it was thousands of years ago.”

To access Virgin Island, visitors must travel to Santiago International Airport in Chile, then to Balmaceda Airport, and then take a boat or helicopter.

The closest towns are Puerto Aysèn and Puerto Chacabuco on Chile’s mainland.

Parts of this article originally appeared in the New York Post and are republished here with permission.

