5 stunning wedding venues offering an idyllic tree change lifestyle

Married to the city life? It doesn’t have to be so.

If you’ve ever wanted to cut ties with the urban grind and embrace regional living, here is a selection of exceptional wedding and function venues in magnificent locations for sale, offering the opportunity to make your wedding business dream a reality.

And while the hard work has been done, they offer plenty of potential for eager buyers to add further value.

1. Willow and Ivie (Nichols Point, Vic)

Price guide: $5 million

Nestled within picturesque vineyards just 7km from Mildura is Willow and Ivie – an exceptional business and 2.32ha freehold land opportunity in Nichols Point.

The property offers two event spaces, one accommodating up to 300 guests and a smaller and equally stunning space with the capacity for 100 pax.

It also comes with an idyllic 220-seat chapel and selection of alfresco dining areas.

Ben Ridley, Director of Sale at First National Collie & Tierney, noted the many accommodation venues surrounding the property, along with high-end Airbnb’s and Sunraysia Resort, making Willow and Ivie the ideal wedding venue.

“The size of the land also lends itself to future on-site accommodation,” he added.

Along with weddings, Mr Ridley said Willow and Ivie has also been host to funerals and christenings, corporate functions, school graduations, sporting award ceremonies, training events and family reunions.

“Given the property’s setting in a popular tourist region, a potential restaurant, craft brewery or winery would also play very well here,” he proposed.

2. Byron hinterland resort, retreat centre and wedding venue (Coorabell, NSW)

Price guide: Expressions of interest

Located in the hills above Byron Bay on 65 riverfront acres, this eye-popping property was most recently run as a private eco-retreat and wedding venue by an international resort brand.

Its idyllic landscaped setting with expansive permaculture gardens enjoys 1 km of Wilsons River frontage with multiple swimming holes.

A prime opportunity for a buyer to run a lucrative business while living in a natural paradise, its extensive infrastructure includes eighteen cabins, restaurant, manager’s residence and large conference centre with a commercial kitchen.

While incredibly private and secluded, selling agent Brett Connable of Ray White Byron Bay pointed out its proximity to the townships of Bangalow and Mullumbimby and accessibility to Ballina airport.

3. Phillip Island Winery (Ventnor, Vic)

Price guide: circa $6 million

Picture this: running your own wedding business in the unparalleled natural beauty of Phillip Island. Sound good? All you need is the perfect venue.

Enter Phillip Island Winery, situated on 12.5 stunning acres with panoramic ocean views and a stone’s throw from beaches and rugged coastlines.

A thriving business for over 30 years, the venue boasts a huge clientele of locals and tourists and is the island’s go-to venue for weddings and celebrations.

Its many features, at a glance, include a 3-acre vineyard, cellar door, restaurant, atrium, alfresco dining spaces, and a staff of 25.

Jodie Hanssen, Director of OBrien Judith Wright, said the winery’s proximity to Melbourne and $1 million-plus in future bookings make it a genuine turn-key operation for a buyer looking to make a tree or sea-change.

“Phillip Island is exploding with opportunity at the moment and is attracting the kind of residents, business owners and clientele that would normally go for the Peninsula, Surf Coast or Yarra Valley,” she explained.

“The secret is well and truly out!”

4. AnnaBella The Wedding Chapel (Ilkley, QLD)

Price guide: $2.95 million

Not only is AnnaBella The Wedding Chapel one of the most stunning venues to tie the knot, it’s an idyllic spot for a buyer to make a tree change while still enjoying the coastal life.

A spectacular 35-acre landholding, the property is located in a peaceful suburb with a great transport network close proximity to high quality private schools.

It’s also just a 1-hour drive to North Brisbane and 30-minute drive to Noosa’s beaches.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run a successful business, Gabel Stathis, Senior Sales Executive at Sotheby’s Main Beach, noted it currently brings in around $200,000 per annum.

“It also has a 3-bedroom cottage with spectacular views across the estate,” he said.

Mr Stathis explained that with approval through Sunshine Coast Council, there is also potential to build eco-friendly villas for wedding guests.

“Or alternatively, there are plenty of options for accommodation close by with Mooloolaba only a 10-minute drive and Noosa Heads only 30 minutes away,” he added.

5. Willow & Stone Estate (Golden Point, Vic)

Price guide: $6.5 million

Just an hour from Melbourne, Willow & Stone Estate is described as one of Australia’s most remarkable and successful function venues.

It offers a Victorian inspired, two-storey main residence with a four-storey tower designed by renowned Sovereign Hill architect Ewan Jones.

Its accommodation offerings and function space possibilities are ideal for elegant weddings.

The beautifully manicured property is adjacent to Canadian Creek and backs onto extensive quality accommodation opposite the Sovereign Hill Museum.

Already trading very profitably, Sales Consultant of Buxton Ballarat, Andreana Donhardt, noted a successful sale would involve an extensive handover with current owners.

The business is being sold with all state-of-the-art plant, equipment and infrastructure including a bore water and desalination plant.

“Golden Point is a stone’s throw away from Ballarat CBD and close to many local attractions,” added Ms Donhardt.