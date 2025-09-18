5 commercial hotspots set to boom in Australia’s biggest city

The freestanding factory at 13 Charles Steet, St Marys sold for $6.2 million in May. St Marys is one of five suburbs tipped to grow. Picture: realcommercial.com

Sydney’s commercial property market is shifting, with western Sydney fast emerging as the city’s engine of growth, says commercial real estate agent Peter Vines.

Mr Vines, who is the managing director of RWC Western Sydney, said there were five suburbs that stood out for investors in 2025, each underpinned by population growth, infrastructure delivery and commercial demand.

“While many investors continue to focus on Sydney’s traditional markets, the real opportunities lie in the city’s growth corridors,” Mr Vines said.

“These suburbs are undergoing transformations that we haven’t seen for decades, and commercial investors who act now will benefit from both capital growth and resilient rental demand.”

1. St Marys

For years, Queen Street in St Marys was a place people avoided but that’s now changed, according to Mr Vines.

Today, it’s buzzing with gyms, coffee roasters and a younger demographic moving in thanks to new housing at Werrington, Caddens and Orchard Hills.

“It has the same gentrifying energy we saw in Redfern or Surry Hills a decade ago,” Mr Vines said.

“And the kicker is that it will be the last Metro stop from Western Sydney Airport, connecting straight into Sydney’s rail network.”

“The Aerotropolis will unlock 4,448 hectares of employment land by 2030, positioning St Marys as a true gateway,” Mr Vines said.

2. Sydney Olympic Park

Sydney Olympic Park isn’t just for concerts and footy anymore – it’s becoming a lifestyle suburb in its own right.

With kilometres of bike paths, green open space and new residential towers on the rise, the area has been evolving into a true mixed-use hub.

“What’s been holding it back is connectivity, you still have to change trains at Lidcombe. But once the Metro West opens in 2032, you’ll be in Martin Place in 15 minutes,” Mr Vines said.

“That’s when this place takes off, and right now it’s still trading at a fraction of Inner West prices.”

The Metro West is part of more than $25 billion in NSW and Federal Government transport projects.

3. Westmead

Westmead is the sleeping giant of Sydney, Mr Vines said.

Every day, thousands of doctors, nurses and researchers pour into one of the largest hospital precincts in the country, alongside a major Western Sydney University campus and the proposed Sydney University campus.

“Add in light rail, heavy rail and Metro West, and you’ve got one of the most connected suburbs in the country, right next to Parramatta Park and the river,” Mr Vines said.

“Healthcare and education precincts provide stable, long-term commercial demand.”

4. Parramatta

Parramatta is no longer just Sydney’s second CBD, Mr Viness said it’s now a powerhouse in its own right.

With Parramatta Square complete, the light rail open, and Metro West set to slash CBD commute times, the city has been attracting corporates, government tenants and investors alike.

“Investors can buy here below replacement cost today, but in five years, they’ll look back and see Parramatta was the opportunity hiding in plain sight,” Mr Vines said.

“This is great news for the central business hub of Western Sydney.”

5. Campbelltown

As the gateway to Sydney’s southwest growth corridor, Campbelltown has been drawing billions in new investment across industrial, mixed-use and retail property.

“Campbelltown is one of the most affordable commercial entry points in metropolitan Sydney, but it won’t stay that way for long,” Mr Vines said.

The southwest region has 114 active industrial projects worth $4.4 billion, including nearly 200,000sqm under construction, with a lot of that happening around Campbelltown and places further south.

Mr Vines said that each of these suburbs had a unique commercial ecosystem forming around it, from healthcare to logistics, retail and education.

“Investors who position themselves now will be well placed for long-term growth,” he said.

“Western Sydney will absorb 56.5% of NSW’s population growth through 2041, creating demand for 24,000 new dwellings each year, and with residential growth comes commercial growth,” he said.