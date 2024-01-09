5 coastal businesses for sale offering a sea-change lifestyle

Does your recent summer holiday have you pining for a permanent sea-change? If you’re unable to work remotely, you could take on a new business to make the beachside dream a reality.

From picturesque local cafes and restaurants, to a majestic colonial hotel and one of Victoria’s most treasured music venues, these five walk-in-ready businesses and premises are primed and ready to go.

Caffe on Bungala – Normanville, SA

Price guide: $130,000

Positioned in the thriving beachside town of Normanville – just 83km south of Adelaide – the much-loved Caffe on Bungala is ready to write its next successful chapter.

A fully licenced restaurant and café priding itself on quality and value-for-money food, the current owners have built a thriving hospitality business and are now ready to hang up their aprons.

The kitschy venue can cater for up to 74 guests and features dog-friendly alfresco dining areas at both the front and rear.

Kate Hill, Principal at Vivid Property Company, also noted the exceptional potential to expand the business via special functions, dining experiences, or even a boutique bar.

The idyllic town of Normanville enjoys a very attainable median house price of $650,000 – which means you could secure both a new home and this prospering business for well under $1 million.

Archies Creek Hotel – Archies Creek, VIC

Price guide: Offers over $1.6 million

Have you always dreamed of running your own music venue? Dream no more, for this award-winning hotel and famed rock establishment is up for grabs.

Voted Regional Victoria’s Best Venue by Music Victoria two years running (2022 & 2023), the Archies Creek Hotel is a charming watering hole that boasts a world-class outdoor stage and new timber deck dance floor.

Greg Price of Alex Scott & Staff in Cowes said the venue has played host to some of the country’s best bands, including You Am I, The Black Sorrows and Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors.

“It’s a cracking pub,” remarked Mr Price. “It’s loved by locals and tourists as well – many of whom make a visit when they’re holidaying on Philip Island. They can’t believe they can see such well-known bands in a small coastal town.”

Recently refurbished with new facilities, the venue also comes with four comfortable hotel rooms a separate two-bedroom dwelling for budding owners.

Expressions of interest close on Thursday 25th January.

Café in Barwon Heads – Barwon Heads, VIC

Price guide: Contact agent

This charming café/restaurant is located in Barwon Heads – a popular summer holiday destination 22km south of Geelong.

Completely fitted out and ready-to-go, it’s an ideal opportunity for hospitality entrepreneurs who are ready to put their own culinary stamp on an idyllic property.

It features a light-filled indoor dining area spilling out to additional alfresco zones, plus beautiful gardens and a children’s playground.

Its strategic placement on the town’s main strip benefits from substantial vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Included in the sale is all the furniture and equipment required to run a successful eatery, leaving a buyer with nothing to do except come up with a catchy restaurant name and a delicious menu.

The Australasian Hotel – Goolwa, SA

Price guide: Contact agent

Fancy running your own majestic hotel? This heritage listed property promises a rewarding future only 70 minutes from Adelaide.

Located in the historic river port of Goolwa, The Australasian is a glorious c1858 hotel boasting luxury accommodation in the form of six boutique suites.

It offers the best of both worlds: the colonial vibes of Europe moments from some of Australia’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

A stunning example of old world architecture, the beautiful building is crafted with timber and steel, glass and stone.

The impressive features include a lobby, commercially adept kitchen, zen garden, and an ambient rooftop terrace taking in picturesque views of the town.

It also enjoys superb indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, a wine bar, and the potential for a games room or dining hall.

Walk-in-ready bar & restaurant – Huskisson, NSW

Price guide: Offers over $2 million

This exceptionally fitted out restaurant premises offers another walk-in-ready business venture for those keen to secure a coastal lifestyle in Jervis Bay.

Currently leased but soon to be vacated next month, it provides a mixture of indoor and outdoor dining spaces with recent internal upgrades across 200sqm.

Daniel Krobot of Raine and Horne Commercial in Macarthur noted the property as ideally suited to a seasoned food operator.

“There are only a handful of eateries in Huskisson, so a restaurateur with a distinct vision could really make their mark here,” he said.

Along with its flexible E1 Local Centre zoning, the substantial 797sqm land holding with rear lane access also offers significant development upside potential.