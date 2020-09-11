$3m for outback hotel from Slim Dusty song

Top Springs Hotel at the crossroads of the Buntine Hwy and Buchanan Hwy is for sale for $3 million. Picture: SUPPLIED

An outback hotel once sung about by Slim Dusty, and currently owned by a former reality television star, is up for sale.

The Top Springs Hotel, 606km from Darwin and 424km from the NT/WA border, is listed for $3 million by Nutrien Harcourts in Katherine.

It is currently owned by cattle baron Milton Jones, the star of the 2010 reality television show Keeping Up with the Joneses, who also owns Coolibah Station.

It is a 2.9-acre freehold property with 29 rooms, camping grounds, a fuel station, a bar, full restaurant kitchen, an outdoor bar space and more.

Nutrien Harcourts agent Olivia Thompson described the hotel as the Northern Territory’s version of the iconic Birdsville Hotel in Queensland.

“Top Springs Hotel has a Slim Dusty song (Top Springs) written about it. How many places have that?” she said.

“It’s one of those destinations where people drive forever to get to, to go ‘we’ve made it’. It’s in the middle of nowhere. It’s a thriving business. It doesn’t have any competition, and it’s never going to have any competition.

Thompson said it had an established local clientele and plenty of opportunity to grow its tourism reputation.

This article from the NT News originally appeared as “Top Springs Hotel near NT / WA border up for sale”.