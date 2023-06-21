32-year-old brothel in Sydney’s Inner West seeking ‘new ideas’

An ‘adult services premises’ that has been a feature of Sydney’s Inner West for over three decades is advertising for a new operator.

Formerly known as Wet Kisses, the brothel on 751 New Canterbury Road Dulwich Hill has hit the market with a $120,000 per annum lease.

According to the listing the business has been operating as a licensed service for more than 32 years and is “seeking a new business owner to take over the premises with new ideas”.

“A Rare Opportunity to Lease a Licensed Adult Services Premises” the advertising for the property reads.

“Presently vacant and searching for a new operator.

“This opportunity does not come by very often and this could be perfect if you are looking to start up a new business or expand the existing one you already have. The premises is fully licensed.

“Presently sporting 5 bedrooms, all with showers, lounge with kitchen area, bathroom, laundry upstairs & parking for 2 cars onsite. Downstairs has a D.A. in council at present for straight massage services.

