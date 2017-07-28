$3.7m for controversial NSW boarding house site

A developer has made more than $2.6 million selling an Ettalong Beach site on the New South Wales Central Coast, once earmarked for a controversial boarding house.

Residents were up in arms over the development, proposed for 302-304 Ocean View Rd, Ettalong Beach, as early as 2014, and were elated last February when the Land and Environment Court rejected the boarding house plan as out of character for the area.

A developer has once again purchased the property, paying $3.7 million in a private treaty deal that went through on Thursday.

Agent Larry Altavilla of One Agency Platinum — Ettalong Beach, said the community can expect a very different approach from the block’s new owner.

“He’s going to be building boutique luxury apartments, which will complement the area and appease the community,” says Altavilla.

“There was strong interest from many different individuals and developers but this gentleman was hand-picked by myself — he’s also acquired the property next door as well for $2 million,” he continues.

“The previous guy who had it was trying to maximise the situation because of the block’s zoning.”

“I’m excited about what going on there and I’m hoping the community will be excited as well.”

The vendors paid $1.07 million for the site in 2011, and ad copy suggests it has been generating $160,000 per annum in revenue.

This article from The Central Coast Express Advocate was originally published as “$3.7m for site of failed Ettalong Beach boarding house”.