$2k a night adults-only getaway up for grabs

An incredible adults-only ‘private-island’ getaway just out of Sydney, that cost up to $2000 a night to stay in five-star tents and bungalows, is up for grabs.

The ‘Marramarra Lodge’ features eight safari tents and six cabins in an exclusive Hawkesbury River location.

The guide for the sale is $7.5m-$7.7m.

Tim Andrews, listing agent at LJ hooker Terrigal said the current owners spent millions updating the property.

Marramarra Lodge, at 3 Fishermans Point Berowra Waters, is now ready to run as an established business for up to 28 guests, or to convert to a private weekender for future owners.

Previously run as the Knox Grammar School camp filled with cabins and high ropes courses, the current owners have dramatically revamped it into luxury accommodation.

According to property records, it last sold for $4.5m in November 2021.

Selling an “authentic Australian experience”, guests of the adults-only lodge could experience a private getaway among native bushland only 40 km north of Sydney.

Mr Andrews said the highlight of the property is the complete privacy and exclusivity.

“It’s a destination,” Mr Andrews said.

The property is only accessible via water, seaplane or helicopter.

“It’s totally private and exclusive and offers outstanding views,” he said.

With views of the Hawkesbury River and bushland, the property spans 8.75 acres. Catering for nature lovers, the property has access to bush tracks, swimming holes, water sports and fishing opportunities.

The sale is opening potential buyers to consider converting it to a private weekender or a lifestyle property between multiple parties.

As it stands, Marramarra Lodge features a stargazing room, helicopter pad, billiards room, dining restaurant, and spa.

Despite the exclusivity, Mr Andrews said the area offers access to quality dining and restaurants including the Berowra Waters Inn only 15 minutes from the property.

Berowra Waters is a tightly held market, with only four properties for sale in the last 12 months, according to PropTrack. The median time for properties on the market is 10 days.

