26% price cut lifts Ashmore office into QLD top five

Bargain-hunting investors are swarming over the Queensland market, with the state’s list of most-viewed properties filled with assets listed for urgent sales or with price reductions.

These are the top five Queensland properties on Realcommercial over the last seven-day period.

URGENT SALE FOR SOUTHPORT OFFICE

6 Short Street, Southport

The need for a quick sale has seen a flood of interest for a Southport office building, which was the number one property nationally on Realcommercial over the last seven-day period.

The 907sqm freehold building on the edge of the Southport CBD is listed as requiring an immediate sale, with the owners liquidating after holding the asset for the last 19 years.

It has a number of tenancies in place and the potential to earn $287,350-$320,190 per annum when fully leased.

REA Group chief economist says with coronavirus creating a financial downturn, many investors are already circling potential distressed sales in search of a good deal.

“That part of Queensland is popular, but I would suggest it’s the distressed element that people are interested in,” Conisbee says.

“We know there are a lot of people trying to find bargains at the moment.”

PRICE SLASHED ON ASHMORE PROPERTY

18/34 Dominions Road, Ashmore

A $60,000 price cut might not seem like much in the commercial property landscape. But when the property was only $229,000 to begin with, investors are taking notice.

The 66sqm office/retail space 18/34 Dominions Rd was initially listed at $229,000, but with a sale required urgently due to the vendor moving overseas, its asking price has been trimmed dramatically.

Including a brand new renovation, private bathroom, kitchenette and two car parks within a gated complex, the property is offered with vacant possession

PARK YOURSELF PARKSIDE

155 Wellington Road, East Brisbane

“Industrial property with parkland views” isn’t a phrase you hear every day, but that’s what’s on offer at this property in East Brisbane.

The mixed-use, freestanding building sits opposite local parkland on Wellington Rd, where it enjoys significant exposure to its 405sqm site.

Recently refurbished, the property features 192sqm of warehouse space and 216sqm of office and showroom.

C Property agents say the owner needs to sell by June 30, and with industrial property in vogue in the current climate it’s no surprise that interest has already been high.

OWN IT OR RENT IT AT MOUNT GRAVATT

1380 Logan Road, Mount Gravatt

Options abound at this mixed-use Mount Gravatt property, which has office space, retail, residential units and a huge main road site.

The Logan Rd asset is available to both buy or lease, opening up opportunities to own and secure multiple revenue streams, or rent out the retail and office component as a new base for business.

The pair of two-bedroom residential units at the rear are both tenanted, providing immediate income, while the 120sqm office/retail level is vacant and can be reconfigured to suit.

A SIMPLE INDUSTRIAL PROPOSITION

33 Alex Fisher Drive, Burleigh Heads

It might not be the most glamorous commercial property on the market, but this Burleigh Heads factory and hardstand warehouse is ticking boxes for many investors.

Spanning 1500sqm, including 910sqm of factory space, the property’s lease is currently nets $120,000 per annum and includes an abundance of on-site parking as well as truck and container access.

In addition, the tenant pays all outgoings.