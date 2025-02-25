$25m Melbourne legal landmark set to shake up the CBD

A slice of Melbourne’s legal history is up for grabs, with the Douglas Menzies Chambers at 180 William St hitting the market for the first time in more than 30 years.

Located directly next to the Supreme Court of Victoria, the 12-storey freehold building could sell for$25m. and is expected to attract strong interest from major law firms, investors, and developers.

Colliers head of investment services Victoria Matthew Stagg said the site presented a “generational opportunity” for a law firm to establish a prestigious headquarters and secure naming and signage rights in one of the most sought-after locations in Melbourne’s CBD.

“This kind of property doesn’t come up often,” Mr Stagg said.

“It’s positioned right in the heart of the legal district, offering an unrivalled opportunity for a firm to own rather than lease.

“If a law firm secures it, we don’t expect it to hit the market again for decades.”

Barristers’ Chambers Limited (BCL), which has owned the building since 1992, is offloading the asset as part of a broader portfolio realignment, following its $170m acquisition of Aickin Chambers at 200 Queen St last year.

Originally home to the Four Courts Hotel, the site has long been key to Melbourne’s legal scene.

It was transformed into chambers in the 1990s and named after Sir Douglas Menzies, a former High Court judge known for his significant contributions to Australian law.

The building has since housed some of Melbourne’s most-prominent barristers, with offices overlooking the Supreme Court and views stretching across the city skyline.

The listing comes as Melbourne’s commercial property market shows early signs of recovery.

Mr Stagg said law firms and investors are eyeing the property not just for its location, but for its long-term capital growth potential, with Melbourne’s office market expected to strengthen over the next decade.

The 303sq m floorplan also make it an attractive option for strata subdivision or refurbishment, adding further appeal for buyers looking to capitalise on the precinct’s strong demand for legal office space.

Mr Stag said it’s a rare opportunity to acquire a high-profile CBD corner freehold with serious upside.

“For firms wanting to make a statement, having their name on a building like this — right next to the Supreme Court is a game-changer,” he said.

Expressions of interest close March 27.

