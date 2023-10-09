$240m plans revealed for heritage waterfront site on the Parramatta River in Putney

Plans to the tune of $240m have been revealed for an iconic waterfront site on Parramatta River, which is set to come to the market in 2024.

Developers PERIFA and Abadeen are joining forces to develop the heritage site at 20 Waterview St in Putney – which was home to one of Australia’s first breweries – with stage one already approved.

Stage two plans propose the refurbishment of the well known Halvorsen’s boatshed, once the site of the Malting Shovel Inn and Squire’s Brewery which was established in the 1790s by First-Fleeter James Squire.

The boatshed, which was opened in the 1930s by Norwegian-born boatbuilder Lars Halvorsen, is still standing.

The site, which sold this year, will be called Pier 20 and transformed into a waterfront dining and commercial precinct along with residential apartments, two three-storey buildings with one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a 36-berth marina.

PERIFA co-founder and managing director of Versatile Group Fabrizio Perilli said Pier 20 offered an extraordinary opportunity to restore and adaptively reuse the heritage-listed buildings, ensuring the site’s past is celebrated and reinvigorated as a buzzing location for the community to enjoy.

“Our partnership with Abadeen supported by Mitsubishi Estate Asia and Phoenix Property

Investors will allow us to transform this unique site into a premium mixed-use development, with retail, dining and residential on Sydney’s harbour front,” Mr Perilli said.

“Having significant experience in the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings, we are excited to be part of this important restoration for Putney.”

Abadeen’s chief operating officer Joe Tack said the acquisition represented a rare opportunity

to regenerate a significant infill site with 300m of water frontage.

“We are confident that the mix of townhouses and apartments, together with a curated food and beverage and a new marina will be a unique offering when the project is brought to

market in 2024,” Mr Tack said.

PERIFA is backed by equity partner Mitsubishi Estate Asia, alongside Abadeen’s equity partner Phoenix Property Investors to deliver the mixed-use project.

Mitsubishi Estate Asia’s head of Australia Yuzo Nishiyama said Pier 20 marked the beginning of a successful partnership.

“In the Australian market, and especially in Sydney, we know there’s ongoing demand for premium accommodation in waterfront locations, especially when there are amenities and

entertainment on the doorstep,” Mr Nishiyama said.

“Our investment into Pier 20 marks the beginning of our relationship with PERIFA, and we are excited by the opportunity to joint venture the development with Abadeen and Phoenix Property Investors, and we look forward to combining our shared global and local experience and capability to deliver this unique development in NSW.”

Pier 20 is expected to be completed by 2027, with a total development cost of $240 million.