$20m investment brings Perth’s Hillarys Plaza a step closer

Sydney-based boutique fund manager Barwon Investment Partners has made its first foray into Western Australia, funding the $20 million development of a healthcare hub north of Perth.

Hillarys Plaza is slated to open in 2019 and will feature 3700sqm of net lettable area across two levels, as well as being within walking distance of Westfield Whitford City shopping centre.

Construction is due to start this month.

It is understood 60% of the available leases within the forthcoming centre have already been snapped up, with anchor tenants including a Plus Fitness 24/7, Nido Early School, and a medical centre, which includes a pharmacy.

Commercial tenants will have a place in the centre, alongside healthcare providers.

The project’s construction manager AGEM’s managing director Adrian Fiore says tenant interest in the project has been significant, with the Barwon partnership another major stepping stone.