‘$1k’ error: Maccas’ secretly-axed Aus service is back

McDonald’s Australia has announced it will bring back a much-loved old school service after it was secretly axed – except its social media post telling its followers, didn’t go to plan.

That’s right kids parties are back at Macca’s but it hasn’t been a smooth return.

A birthday party at Macca’s was for a long time a rite of passage for many Aussie kids. Who didn’t love a good shindig at McDonald’s, complete with an ice cream cake, a special guest in Ronald McDonald or Grimace and walls splattered with pickles?

And who didn’t love having three of them in a weekend?

MORE: Real reason why these brands went bust in Aus

But like many things, the beloved annual ritual was canned during the Covid pandemic. Never to be enjoyed or endured again, until now.

“Macca’s birthday parties were paused during the pandemic, and we’re reviewing when and how we’ll bring them back,” a McDonald’s Australia spokeswoman told news.com.au in May 2023.

“In the meantime, families are always welcome to visit our restaurants and enjoy a Macca’s moment together, such as for a birthday or team celebration.

“We do recommend you phone ahead to your local restaurant, so we’re ready to accommodate larger groups.”

That confirmation from McDonald’s that the parties had copped the chop, came after a reader complained that her attempt to deliver her son one was thwarted when she was told by the fast food giant it wasn’t hosting parties.

But you can’t keep a good Macca’s birthday party down, just like they couldn’t keep Grimace hidden away forever, and now they are back baby!

MORE: Jarryd Hayne’s dwindling fortune exposed

McDonald’s have proudly announced on social media that: “Yes, children’s party [sic] are back! Make their next birthday unforgettable at McDonald’s.”

And good or bad, they were always unforgettable.

But the fast food chain’s confirmation that parties are indeed back, might also be unforgettable too given the advertised cost of the party at $990 – or about three times the cost of an average child’s birthday party.

“For only $990.000 you can give your children the best party of their life,” the post read.

“For $990, I want an expensive cake, party favours, McChampers and Ronald McDonald to do a pole dancing routine,” one person commented on the apparent cost.

“I want the McDonald’s to ourselves, complete with ALL the characters, fry guys, Hamburglar, Birdie, Grimace … I want officer BigMac for security and Mac playing tonight on the grand piano,” wrote another.

MORE: ‘Free Porsches’ offered to Aussie unit owners

According to McDonald’s post, the parties include: games, activities, 2 hours of party time, 10 Happy Meals and 10 vanilla cones.

Even taking into consideration the great fun these parties can be, $990 does seem a steep ask.

And luckily for everyone racing to book to relieve their own wonderful childhood memories and to make their own kids happy too of course, it seems like elsewhere in the social media post, the $990 fee is a typo.

Ten hamburger happy meals would cost $59.95 according to the myMaccas app and 10 x soft serve cones would cost $5, so with entertainment and special guest throw in, perhaps $99 is closer to the mark.

“I’m guessing someone added a zero and it should be $99”, another social media commenter posted.

MORE: Loophole that got Aussie man 15 homes, $16m from $60k wage

The good news is, parties at McDonald’s Australia are full steam ahead, with a minimum spend of $179.50 for 10 kids at $17.95 per child.

That includes a personal party host, 90 minutes of fun and games, Happy Meal menu selection including Happy Meal Toy per child, Happy Celebration Pack/Party Bag, per child, Invitations and a Birthday Card, per child, Hats, tray mats, and crayons, per child and a gift for the birthday child.

A birthday cake, with approximately 16 servings per cake is an extra $15.

You can book your party at selected McDonald’s locations around Australia now.