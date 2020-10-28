1876 Tasmanian bank sale could pave way for commercial venture

A very old Longford property has been sold in a totally modern way.

With Tasmania’s borders being closed for many months, heritage property specialist at Circa Heritage & Lifestyle, Dominic Romeo, turned to technology to make a sale happen for his vendor.

He sold the 1876-built Commercial Bank of Tasmania via Zoom.

“Prior to the Zoom inspection, I had lengthy and thorough discussions with the purchaser about the property, the condition of the building and the region,” he said.

“Also, sending extra detailed images was imperative.

“An offer was made and accepted with a condition relating to a successful Zoom viewing.

“The Zoom viewing included myself, the vendors, the purchasers and their financial adviser.

“It was important to have the vendor and financial advisers on the Zoom call so that we were able to answer any questions that were asked.”

The purchasers of No.6 Marlborough Street are from Melbourne – they are currently assessing their options for the property.

“They are planning to rent the property as a commercial venture, or they might use it as a residential home – or both,” Romeo said.