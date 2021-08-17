140 yold chapel in Brisbane Olympic precinct is for sale

A 140-YEAR-OLD Brisbane church where everyone from reality stars to business people have wed is on the market for the first time in nearly two decades.

After hosting some 2400 weddings, the heritage-noted Broadway Chapel, in the heart of the Olympic precinct in Woolloongabba, is ready for a new lease on life.

Opened in 1884 as the Broadway Congregational Church, the chapel is one of Australia’s

oldest originally intact church buildings still in operation.

Built as a non-denominational place of worship, then converted to Spanish Baptist in the 1970s, the current owners reopened the chapel in 2004 to celebrate its 120th anniversary.

Recently beautifully restored by its owners James Paulsen and Nick Dubinin, the chapel could be used for residential or commercial use — or a mix of both.

The couple bought the property at an “opportunistic” time when there were no — or very few — non-denominational chapels in Brisbane.

“It really did fill a gap,” Mr Dubinin said.

“It looks and feels like a chapel, but without the religious connotation.”

Mr Paulsen said they had decided it was a good time to sell and take advantage of the anticipated wave of interest in the area in the wake of Brisbane winning the 2032 Olympic Games bid.

“I think keeping it for public use would be important,” Mr Paulsen said.

“Everyone who walks in here falls in love.”

Former Married At First Sight contestant Bella Frizza was married there, Ricki-Lee Coulter was a bridesmaid, and numerous sports, business and media executives have said ‘I do’ in the chapel.

The property is being marketed by James Curtain and Chris Dixon of Place – Woolloongabba.

Mr Curtain said the interest in property in the area since the Olympic bid announcement had been astounding.

He said the chapel’s location, just 850m from The Gabba, put it in a perfect position to capitalise on the expected future growth.

Features of the property include a private, front terrace with manicured gardens and a water feature, a room at the back of the church that could serve as a bedroom, living space, dining room or office, a mezzanine space housing a modern kitchen and dining area with city views, a modern bathroom/laundry with a walk-in shower and a double garage.

Original chapel features have been maintained such as cathedral ceilings, stained glass windows, California mahogany flooring, floating cherub chandeliers and replica Gothic doors.

The property is for sale via expressions of interest closing September 9.