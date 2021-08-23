100-year-old Chinese Church of Christ in Carlton finds new buyer

A Carlton church has fetched $4.2m in its first time sale in more than 100 years, as the commercial property market powers through lockdown.

Savills Melbourne’s Clinton Baxter said a local developer beat a mix of other developers, investors and owner occupiers to purchase the Chinese Church of Christ at 148-150 Queensberry St.

The 362sq m block is in a prime location between the University of Melbourne and RMIT University, with no heritage overlay, and its flexible mixed used zone meant the buyer had the option to redevelop the building into a high rise.

RELATED: Chinese Church of Christ luring investors and owner occupiers

Melbourne construction stalled by month-long lockdown, but Sydney a lingering issue

Apartments to buy and avoid, according to investment experts

“(The buyer) is going to look at the various development options open to them and (they will) certainly focus on the opportunity for more height,” Mr Baxter said.

“I suspect it’ll either become apartments, student accommodation or a boutique hotel.”

But the building also could’ve been transformed into a trendy cafe, as it had attracted a “couple of owner occupiers” who wanted to retain the original building and use it as a unique hospitality venue.

“Think of Higher Ground in Little Bourke St, where they converted an old power station into a cafe, that sort of thing seemed to be what some buyers were considering – but ultimately it went to the developer,” Mr Baxter said.

He said that Melbourne’s latest lockdowns “miraculously” hadn’t impacted the turnover of the commercial market.

“(Unlike) the first lockdown last year when the market really stalled and digested the information of a global pandemic … the wheels have kept turning,” Mr Baxter added.

“There are a few vendors who are reluctant to put their properties on the market, but it’s almost as if people have more time to focus on getting transitions done (in lockdown).

“Buyers by their nature are very optimistic on the future and with the number of vaccinated people on the rise, it’s giving some extra hope.”

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

READ MORE: Deanna Moylan: Dotti fashion group manager sells chic South Yarra pad

Epic amusement park mansion comes with ferris wheel, bowling lanes, lazy river and swim-up bar

Opportunity knocks for bold homeowners as house listings tumble in July