10 magical Christmas window displays from around the world

As Christmas draws near, we’ve rounded up the most magical Christmas window displays from across the world. Source: Getty

Christmas is a time for giving, spending time with family and, if you’re lucky, visiting a Christmas windows display or two.

From the homegrown magic of Myer Melbourne to delicate paper creations in Paris – here are the window displays endearing yuletide onlookers across the globe.

Printemps, Paris

Nicole Kidman opened this year’s display at Printemps, which features young characters Jules and Violette as they embark on a round-the-world trip, in a display that features 11 windows, 70 marionettes and eight miles of fishing line.

Macy’s, New York

Iconic store Macy’s 2017 Christmas windows are showcasing six displays this year, with a theme entitled “The Perfect Gift Brings People Together”. Each window portrays a different family tradition that usually happens before Santa arrives.

Tiffany & Co., New York

You’ll love this year’s annual display at Tiffany’s as long as you like blue. The jeweller’s Fifth Avenue store is centred on their famous blue box, and has figures using the box shape in a number of cute scenarios. Austrian glassmaker Lobmeyr was also commissioned to make 10 to 15 miniature versions of their “starburst” chandelier in all five windows.

Cartier, New York

Cartier’s windows tell a number of stories about New York, and has eye-catching attractions including characters skating on ice, a panther sliding down a hill and a functioning ferris wheel.

Fortnum & Mason, London

It’s not Christmas in London until Fortnum & Mason has unveiled its Christmas windows, and this year’s effort doesn’t disappoint, with the eight displays telling the tale of the Christmas holiday, from the popping of a champagne cork and the decorating of the tree, to the opening of an advent calendar.

Hudson’s Bay, Toronto

A snow globe theme features throughout Toronto’s Hudson’s Bay holiday windows, with stunning glass globes appearing throughout each display.

H&M, London

The H&M store windows in Regent Street, London, feature a giant hare as well as a healthy dose of some of the clothing products you can find inside the stores.

Lock Hatters, London

Uniquely clever, the Lock Hatters store in London makes use of hat boxes to create a number of memorable scenes across its large window settings.

Myer, Melbourne

Now in their 62nd year, this time around Melbourne’s Myer windows are based on H.C. Floren’s The completely and utterly, absolutely perfect Christmas – the story of an elf and his quest to find the perfect Christmas. As if that’s not enough, there’s an accompanying picture book and an app you can download to enhance the whole experience.

Brunetti’s, Melbourne

With lashings of gingerbread, lollies and edible decorations, Melbourne’s renewed Italian patisserie Brunetti’s has already won thousands of visitors over with its culinary take on the annual Christmas display tradition.