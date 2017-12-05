10 classic Aussie pubs you can buy right now

Which of these Australian pub would you like to buy?

They say do a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.

So if you like a good yarn — and are partial to a beer or two — then maybe life as a publican is your calling.

While some buzzing inner city pubs on the market right now could set you back millions of dollars, there are a number of quaint and quirky drinking holes around the country that actually cost less than a Sydney apartment.

We’ve done the rounds and here’s which pubs are on tap right now:

Royal Hotel – Tamworth, NSW

Fans of country music and beer can grab a bargain in the shape of their very own pub in Tamworth.

The Royal Hotel to the north of the outback city is for sale with a $425,000 price tag that could reportedly earn you about $36,000 a year.

The 1619sqm site dates back to 1914 and is now on the market for the first time since 2001 as a freehold purchase only.

There are three sublet tenancies currently on the property including an upstairs restaurant, hairdresser and beautician and the pub was once owned by rugby league ‘Immortal’ Dally Messenger.

The Met – Fortitude Valley, QLD

A hot night spot in popular Fortitude Valley, The Met has hit the market just four years after selling for $3.5 million.

The multi-level venue — which has a 3am licence — trades just two nights a week and promises “strong returns”.

The expression of interest campaign officially ended last week, but the property is still listed with Ray White agents Andrew Jolliffe and Blake Edwards.

According to media reports it should be business as usual for whoever takes over the 40-year lease and regulars won’t miss out on seeing sell out shows by acts such as Skrillex, Hardwell and Steve Aoki, as well as local favourites, Bag Raiders, Tigerlily and Will Sparks.

Captain Cook Hotel – Paddington, NSW

Known as a hot hangout for backpackers and travellers, this pub-cum-boarding house is looking for its next landlord.

There are 19 years left on the leasehold, including options and with the purchase there is a ground floor bar, bistro, beer garden, band room and gaming room with 15 pokies.

Upstairs there are three floors of accommodation with 22 rooms and approximately 100 beds for visitors to lay their weary heads.

The Captain’s best selling point is probably its prime location just opposite the Sydney Football and Cricket Stadiums making it an ultimate drinking spot or hotel during sporting events and big gigs.

Victoria Park Hotel – Victoria Park, WA

A proud Perth pub on the Albany Hwy about 3km from the CBD, the Victoria Park Hotel has been a favourite among locals since it opened its doors back in 1927.

The long term lease is available with 62 years left on the lease and according to the selling agents, the watering hole turns over about $3.85 million a year.

Renovated in 2000, the 5330sqm site includes a sports bar and bistro, restaurant dining room, outdoor areas, conference facilities and even a drive-through bottle shop that is currently not in use.

Leitchville Hotel – Leitchville, VIC

For the price of an inner Sydney or Melbourne flat, this “all rounder” country pub is up for grabs with a $850,000 price tag — just the right price for anyone hoping to start their pub empire.

The only hotel in a prosperous farming region, the Leitchville drinking hole has had recent upgrades to all service areas and features a public bar, large bistro, alfresco dining area, function room, beer garden plus eight guest rooms and a one-bedroom manager’s residence.

Mt Remarkable Hotel – Melrose, SA

If you’re not impressed by the name, then you will surely find the price remarkable.

Costing less than a Sydney car space, this pub could be the outback tree change opportunity you have been looking for.

The popular tourist destination at the foot of the Flinders Ranges and Mount Remarkable National Park is also a hotel with an additional six motel units.

An ideal set up for a family run business, there is just one single bar, two dining areas and a beer garden.

Oxford Art Factory – Darlinghurst, NSW

Earlier this year it played host to Dave Grohl’s Chevy Metal show, but last week the famed Oxford Art Factory went under the under the hammer with price hopes of an estimated $5 million but was passed in.

One of Sydney’s last remaining live music venues post lock out laws, the night spot doesn’t risk closure with the sale as just the strata is up for grabs.

The Oxford Art Factory’s lease is reportedly secure until 2031 and at last count was securing around $370,800 a year with 3 per cent fixed annual rent increases.

The multi-room late night venue is approximately 588sq m, has a rear loading dock and office space.

Recently it has also welcomed other big time music acts such as the Middle Kids, Modern Baseball and Alex Lahey. The new landlord will get to rub shoulders with upcoming artists like the Underground Lovers, Tiny Little Houses and Survive.

The Giddy Goat Hotel

As well as snapping up a memorable name, the potential buyers of this Queensland pub get a whole lot of hotel for their buck.

With an asking price of $3.975 million, the 899sqm site in the heart of Rockhampton has eight years and eight months left on the lease, includes a cafe and restaurant, corner bar, patio bar, nightclub and the popular Melba’s Bar totalling almost 2000sqm of operating space.

Located on the Rockhampton mall, the venue offers all day trading leading into night life entertainment.

Tooma Inn – Tooma, NSW

It’s been the place for locals to have a cold beer for 138 years and now the rural Tooma Inn is on the market with a very modest price tag of $550,000.

The Tooma Valley, two hours east of Albury is right on the NSW-Victorian and close to the Kosciuszko National Park.

The character filled hotel has a public bar, bistro, dining room, beer garden and barbecue area and even a children’s room.

The new owner can even settle down into the self-contained manager’s accommodation.

Duke of Edinburgh Hotel – Enmore, NSW

The grand old Duke in Enmore is on the market with 15 years left on the lease.

The popular drinking hole, which sits on a 430sqm block with a bustling beer garden is just down the road from the Enmore Theatre and has a healthy income stream including 13 pokies and seven hotel rooms.

From Wednesday to Saturday The Duke has a 2am licence for late night drinking and it is also close to Newtown Train Station.

This article from The Daily Telegraph was originally published as “Top 10 pubs for sale around Australia”.