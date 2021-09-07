Zac Potter launches sales of designer man cave development

Emerging developer Zac Potter has launched sales of a Palm Springs-inspired designer man cave project on the Gold Coast.

The on-trend concept is Mr Potter’s first development since stepping out from The Potter Group, where he worked as a project manager for his veteran developer father, John Potter.

Described as, “architecturally designed mid-century man caves”, the project at 3 Rina Court in Varsity Lakes comprises 11 self-storage units, with three already under contract.

The debut development under the banner of Mr Potter’s new 21 Property Group has found a niche market among creative professionals seeking a stylish yet functional space to base their online business.

“There still is your middle-aged wealthy guy who wants to store classic cars or boats, but I am seeing more younger creative-style business people aged in their mid-20s to mid-30s who are interested, which is really exciting and quite flattering as well when you have people like graphic designers who are attracted to it,” Mr Potter said.

“The market is becoming flooded with a similar style which is a very modern-looking warehouse/office hybrid, whereas these are more mid-century style with a bit of a Palm Springs vibe, which at the moment is really on-trend and popular.

“The functionality of these units is as good as, if not better than, any past project but the design is a little more cutting edge,” he said.

Mr Potter secured the 1,600sq m low industrial zoned site for $1.45m in June and is marketing the project via Elliott Woodbry, of Ray White Broadbeach, and Darren Mealing, who has handled sales for previous projects by The Potter Group.

Prices range from $505,000 to $515,000 for the units, which are sized between 120sq m and 158sq m and each have a mezzanine office space, shower and private courtyard as well as high-quality interior finishes.

Owner levies are $37 per week for each strata-titled unit within the security gated complex, Mr Woodbry said.

Mr Woodbry said more than 100 inquries had been received from local and interstate buyers since the project launched.

“The Palm Springs style has been in for a little while now and has proven popular in the residential market and so that has been adapted to the industrial market to create a hybrid man cave project,” he said.

Mr Mealing said the “turn key” units were centrally located close to thriving Burleigh Heads, the Gold Coast airport and the M1.

The project marked an evolution of the man cave or she shed concept, which had been adopted by a diverse range of buyers including small business owners as well as people downsizing to an apartment and requiring additional storage or hobby space, Mr Mealing said.

Zac Potter has headed up several past strata unit projects on the Gold Coast with The Potter Group, including two at Burleigh Heads and others at Miami and Southport.

Construction of the Varsity Lakes project is expected to be completed in 2022.