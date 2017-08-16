Your chance to net The Big Lobster

One of Australia’s most iconic tourist attractions is on the market, with Larry the Big Lobster and his accompanying restaurant and function centre set to net a new owner.

The giant, 17m high lobster is one of South Australia’s most famous roadside attractions, and draws thousands of tourists every year.

Larry’s home at Kingston, three hours from Adelaide and at the end of the Great Ocean Rd, is one of the largest hospitality venues in the region, and will be sold with vacant possession, giving the new owner full licence to make their own mark on the venue.

The building, which is designed to resemble a cray pot, was previously operated as a restaurant, but was more recently run as a daytime-only cafeteria.

The lobster was also recently given a $50,000 refurbishment.

Ottoson Partners Real Estate agent Linda Tait says the property is expected to fetch “around the mid-$400,000 mark”.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” Tait says.

“The property used to be run as a restaurant, so it’s got a liquor licence and everything with it.”

“In the area it’s probably the biggest facility that can fit that many people for wedding and functions and that sort of thing.”

“The owners ran it as a restaurant for quite some time, and then leased it out to some people who ran it as a cafeteria.”

The 740sqm building, which sits on a 4200sqm block of land, has a liquor licence and seating for 200 people, as well as a full commercial kitchen, parking for 51 cars and buses, and an open fireplace.

Tait says there is also scope to draw additional income streams from nearby businesses.

“You can actually sublet little parts of it as well, the way it’s been set up,” she says.

“It’s got a massive counter in the middle of it. To the right hand side it’s got another counter where things like local wineries have come in and done wine tastings during the day.”

Larry the Big Lobster and the restaurant will be sold at auction on Friday, September 8, at 11.30am.