Your 2020 commercial property outlook

Cheap finance, a strong leasing market, and global instability made Australian commercial property attractive for investors in 2019.

While residential property saw high levels of instability and then a rapid recovery following the federal election in May, commercial property went from strength to strength. As we start the new decade, it is looking more of the same in 2020.

Office demand to continue with flow-on to decline in yields

Office vacancies continue to fall. The Melbourne and Sydney CBDs now have particularly low vacancy rates while even a high vacancy city like Perth is seeing declines. In 2020, we should see vacancies remain low, despite a number of new buildings being completed.

Although yields are now very low, positivity in leasing conditions, as well as a lot of money looking to buy commercial property, should lead to continued declines. Capital growth for office property will continue in 2020.

Industrial to remain hot property

Industrial is my favourite commercial property type and it will continue to be my number one in 2020.

Demand for industrial property from buyers and tenants remains red hot. This is largely to do with the fact that industrial property is the main beneficiary from technological change with online retailing continuing to have the biggest influence on this property type.

Getting all those parcels to shoppers requires not only large scale warehousing on the outskirts of our capital cities but also smaller warehouses in inner urban environments.

Mixed results for retail

Black Friday was kind to Australia’s retail trade figures in November, however, retailing remains a tough environment. The announcement of store closures continues, and retailers continue to monitor their footprint with many consolidating store numbers or reducing store sizes.