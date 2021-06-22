Woodville North warehouse attracting attention right across Australia

It might look like a standard industrial warehouse to the untrained eye but there’s a reason this commercial property is one of the country’s most popular on the market.

The Woodville North property at 28 Burwood Ave has proved highly desirable, with prospective buyers taking a look at it on realcommercial.com.au more than any other property around Australia last week.

Selling agent Gerry Petropoulos, of Lin Andrews Real estate, said being a 766sqm block about 10km from Adelaide CBD, it was offering a valuable investment opportunity.

“I’ve had a few offers so far – I’ve had a lot of buyers agents in Sydney in particular show interest,” he said.

“It just looks like the type of property that anyone can have a crack at.”

The property is in one of Adelaide’s more inner city industrial precincts and includes a large building with warehouse floor space, a reception, several offices, a break room and kitchen and bathroom facilities.

There is also a front hardstand area of about 300sqm and a roughly 50sqm rear yard with a shed.

The site is currently tenanted, with the lease due to expire in March 2023, and offers a rental return of $35,835 per year.

Mr Petropoulos said some prospective buyers were interested in using the site, while others wanted it simply as an investment.

“There’s been a lot of interest from owner occupiers (who’d) be willing to wait the lease out to occupy,” he said.

“That seems to be what people are looking for now, a warehouse space.”

Property records show the property last sold in March 1997.

Mr Petropoulos said the owners had decided to sell the site to retire and relocate.

It is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on July 5.