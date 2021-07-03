Real commercial
Wingfield shed attracting keen buyers in droves ahead of auction

News
Jessica Brown | 03 JULY 2021

This Wingfield property at 239 South Tce is proving popular among prospective buyers. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It looks like nothing more than a large shed in one of Adelaide’s industrial suburbs, but it’s proving popular among prospective buyers.

The Wingfield site with warehouse at 239 South Tce was the third most viewed commercial property listed for sale across the country on realcommercial.com.au last week.

Leedwell Property agent Jamie Forwood said he and fellow selling agent Cameron Giles knew it would be appealing to some people but they weren’t quite prepared for the level of interest it would attract.

It’s on a 564sqm block and includes a small office and bathroom facilities. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It also has roller doors at both ends. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

“We expected lots of people to come out of the woodwork but it’s probably been to a greater extent than we expected, for sure,” he said.

“Keeping up with the interest, it’s a daily task.”

The warehouse, which is on a 564sqm block, has roller doors at both ends and includes a small office and bathroom facilities.

It also has dual access from Leeds St and South Tce and is about 15km from the CBD.

It is being advertised with a $5000,000 price guide ahead of its July 22 auction.

Mr Forwood said it was proving popular for several reasons.

There is duel access to the site from Leeds St and South Tce. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

“There really hasn’t been any supply of that sort of nature for a long period,” he said.

“It’s also at a price point that’s affordable.”

He said it would suit tradesmen, including builders and electricians, who needed a small depot that didn’t “cost the earth”.

“The vast majority of people have been business owners that fit that description,” he said.

“They don’t need anything too flash, just functional.”

He said investors were also considering it as a leasing opportunity.

