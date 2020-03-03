Windsor’s Fitzroy Hotel yours for around $6m

Windsor’s Fitzroy Hotel has been listed for sale through an expression of interest campaign with price expectations of around $6 million.

Current leaseholders Craig and Michelle Thomson, who also operate the Cram Bar in Richmond, have put the leasehold on the market to coincide with the sale, however would prefer to stay on as operators.

The leasehold is around three years into its 30-year term.

The hotel sits on a 1319sqm site that neighbours an additional 756sqm holding up for sale separately. It has a licence for 16 gaming machines, with the gaming performance ranked #684 for the Dec19 quarter.

HTL Property is managing the sale. HTL Property director Sam Handy says there are few entry-level large format western Sydney freeholds at this price point.

“We have recently seen very experienced hoteliers such as Ashton Waugh and Peter Wynne invest in the area and this quote should instil confidence in other investors assessing the property’s geographical viability.”

Craig Thomson says himself and his wife Michelle have bought the pub back to life financially since taking over the leasehold.

“It’s trading strong even thought it was close to liquidation three years ago and we have just had our biggest weekend ever,” he says.

“We thrive on weekends and are open to 3am but honestly the listing has come out of left field and is the result of assets being sold to settle a family dispute but we are happy to stay on if someone just wants the building.

“It is also a good opportunity for us to sell the lease if the freehold is on the market but we had no intentions of going anywhere until it was announced the building was being sold.”

The hotel has undergone a number of facelifts over the years, most recently being transformed from only a live music venue to a family-friendly foodie destination.

The expression of interest campaign finishes at 4pm, Thursday March 26.

