Williamstown: Titanic Theatre Restaurant site sails onto the market

The building home to Melbourne’s Titanic Theatre Restaurant has been listed for sale ahead of the iconic Titanic film’s cinematic re-release next month.

Prior to closing about 12 months ago, the business at 1 Nelson Place, Williamstown, offered visitors the chance to dine in a replica of the famous ship’s Grand Dining Room after entering through an entry emblazoned with “White Star Line” or a steerage-style door.

James Gregson Commercial founder James Gregson said the site’s owner was selling with $5.5m price hopes, after purchasing the building in 2017.

The restaurant’s original owner Andrew Singer established the eatery at the former Prince of Wales Hotel, constructed in 1857, more than three decades ago.

Since he sold, the restaurant’s successive operators have leased part of the former hotel which also includes the Prince and Buoy cafe, three-bedroom accommodation on the third floor and two commercial kitchens.

Mr Gregson said although the Titanic venue had shut, a new tenant took over the lease three to four months ago with plans to launch a nautical-themed wine bar and restaurant possibly with live music.

The tenant’s five-year lease includes options to extend for a further two five-year terms.

The restaurant has a planning permit to host up to 560 patrons.

“It has a 3am liquor license, the only one of its kind in Williamstown,” Mr Gregson said.

He said several buyers have requested to inspect the property with interest in the Titanic peaking ahead of the film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio being re-released in cinemas on February 9.

The re-release of the remastered movie will celebrate its theatrical release’s 25th anniversary.

Mr Gregson joked that “hopefully there’s no iceberg” when it came to the former hotel’s sale.

Set on 460 sq m, the building has male and female bathrooms on all floors, a dumbwaiter, private dining and function areas, multiple bars and an office.

Reproductions of the Titanic’s four funnels have been installed on the roof.

The venue made headlines in February last year when police seized about 200 cannabis plants and a hydroponic set-up, after the restaurant had been closed for months.

There was no suggestion the property or restaurant owners were aware of the plants.

