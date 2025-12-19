Why Australians want Adrian Portelli to fix fuel war

Australians furious over fuel prices are turning to an unlikely saviour, with thousands urging Adrian Portelli to “run the country” after the billionaire revealed plans to roll out his own petrol stations nationwide.

Portelli, already one of the country’s most polarising and followed business figures, sent social media into meltdown after announcing his LMCT+ fuel venture, pitching it as a direct challenge to the major petrol chains he claims refused to offer meaningful discounts to consumers.

Within hours, comment sections were flooded with praise, demands and tongue-in-cheek calls for Portelli to fix everything from fuel prices to politics, with users begging for cheaper alternatives, specialist fuels such as E85 and even urging him to run for parliament.

“Can you just buy Australia and fix it,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Please be our PM.”

Others focused squarely on fuel costs, with hundreds demanding E85 be rolled out across all stations, while some hailed the move as a rare example of someone “actually doing something” amid ongoing cost-of-living pressure.

“The big players in the petrol game didn’t want to give you guys discounted fuel, so Adrian’s gone out and bought his own to give members a whopping fuel discount,” LMCT+ said.

Portelli later confirmed plans to expand the concept nationally, hinting at a broader push into everyday essentials as he continues to leverage his massive online following and membership base.

“Time to level up,” Portelli said.

“Servos, gyms, supermarkets. I’ll do the lot.”

The reaction highlights just how raw fuel pricing remains for Australian households, with motorists increasingly sceptical of loyalty schemes, discount cycles and opaque pricing that often sees prices spike overnight.

Fuel has long been one of the most visible and emotionally charged expenses for families, with bowser prices changing daily and little clarity over how discounts are applied or who really benefits.

Portelli has been quick to defend his business model against criticism, particularly from those who raised concerns about gambling-linked promotions.

Responding to one critic, he said the average customer spent about $5 a week through the platform, unlocking what he described as thousands of dollars in savings overall when fuel discounts were factored in.

“You’re barking up the wrong tree,” Portelli said.

“If scale is your concern, you’d be better directing it toward The Lottery Corporation, which turns over roughly $4bn annually, or the wagering industry, where Australians place around $50bn in bets each year.”

While some detractors questioned whether a membership-driven fuel model could be scaled nationally, supporters dismissed the concerns, arguing that competition of any kind was overdue in a market dominated by a handful of major players.

