Whopper chance to profit off $2bn Hungry Jacks fast food giant

Investors are lining up for a chance to get in on a whopper of a deal with Australia’s second largest fast food franchise, Hungry Jack’s, which hit $2bn in annual sales last year.

A Queensland investor is putting her coveted Hungry Jack’s freehold location up for sale for the first time in almost 17 years – backed with a rock solid five years of tenancy signed with the fast food giant founded by Canadian-Aussie billionaire Jack Cowin, plus an option for a further five year renewal to set it up past the Brisbane Olympics.

RWC Retail agent Michael Feltoe and Lachlan O’Keeffe, described it as not just a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity, but “Queensland’s best fast food investment in years”.

Hungry Jacks has been the anchor tenant for 17 years at the site with its popular drive-through, with four other tenants underpinning income including national brands Pizza Hut, Subway and Zambrero.

The seller sees net income of $397,027 plus GST a year off the 3,054sq m block, which is co-located with a longstanding Aldi Supermarket.

Aldi were the original owners of the site, selling it at the end of 2005 to Riawena Road Developments for $1.43m, which went on to sell it to the current owner about two years later in 2008 for $4.337m.

Around 485,000 vehicles were estimated to pass by the site weekly – located just 9km south of Brisbane CBD, close to Griffith University, QE2 Jubilee Hospital and QSAC Stadium where the 2032 Brisbane Olympics athletics program is expected to be held.

“The fast-food sector remains highly contested by investors,” Mr O’Keefe said. “We expect strong interest to continue here, with an ultra-rare passive investment created by five fast food tenants.”

Mr Feltoe said “when investing in fast food, buyers seek two key factors: traffic flow and income security. Hungry Jack’s Coopers Plains excels in both”.

“The property is on a prime corner location alongside an Aldi supermarket, and has 90 per cent of income backed by national tenants.”

Fast food freehold properties are tightly held by investors given its ability to set and forget in top performing locations, with this Hungry Jacks being no different, located “on the corner of one of Brisbane’s highest traffic count intersections” at 19 Kessels Road, Coopers Plain.

“A true set and forget investment, with a long WALE (4.88 years) and all tenants on fixed rental reviews between 3 per cent and 4 per cent,” is how the agents described the opportunity ahead.

