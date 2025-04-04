White Fox slips into new Sydney headquarters with $70m purchase

Fashion group White Fox Boutique has swooped on a five-storey boutique commercial office building in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Rosebery in a $70m deal.

The fast fashion company founded by Daniel and Georgia Contos has taken off with its unique range becoming a hit in the US after the business started 12 years ago.

The Sydney fashion brand set up in 2013 and was known for comfort and style at reasonable prices locally before it emerged more recently as a major brand for American teenagers.

The company has now picked up the building at 61 Dunning Ave from a fund managed by industrial property giant Goodman Group in an off-market deal.

The companies and sales agent, Colliers’ Trent Gallagher, declined to comment but it will allow the fashion brand to move to a more permanent home.

White Fox is now at nearby 45-49 Dunning Ave, and is expected to shift into the new digs once the deal is settled and its own lease expires.

The new offices will sport a northern aspect and have a property with three street frontages with natural light from all sides.

With the property substantially vacant, the fashion business saw great potential to establish a new headquarters in the sought-after and tightly held precinct.

Colliers had been quietly working with White Fox to secure a state-of-the-art business park- style office building.

The new property is a modern 10,761sq m building with 249 car spaces.

White Fox’s owners are better known for their luxury residential plays and are planning a sprawling compound in Sydney’s Vaucluse after purchasing about $120m worth of mansions.

The 30-something founders of White Fox bought four separate mansions in the eastern suburbs. In 2023, they paid $25m for a five-bedroom knockdown in Vaucluse, which backs onto two other homes they bought for $34.5m and $36m respectively.

The Wentworth Courier reported, having assembled the 3500sq m block, they will look to demolish the three homes and create a luxury mansion sporting Sydney Harbour views.

The purchase of the properties was separate from a home in nearby Wentworth Street they bought for more than $25m.

The couple, whose online brand is known for its oversized hoodies, has showrooms in both Sydney and Los Angeles. The company has taken off with the help of social media influencers.