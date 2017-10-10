Wheels and Dollbaby founder to sell Sydney HQ
The Surry Hills home of iconic Australian rockstar fashion label Wheels and Dollbaby is on the market, after its owner and founder shut up shop late last year.
Melanie Greensmith, who started the famous brand 30 years ago, announced she was calling time on the label in October, despite her clothing still enjoying considerable success both at home and abroad.
Greensmith, who has dressed stars including Katy Perry, Dita Von Teese and Debbie Harry, is now selling her boutique office and workspace at 1/336-338 Crown St.
The property sits next door to a shop Wheels and Dollbaby tenanted right up until Greensmith ended the business.
“The magic happened there in that area — the shop and office have so much history,” Greensmith says.
“A lot of famous people came through those doors for fittings … they wouldn’t go into the store of course because they wanted to stay private.”
“Everyone loved working there because it was so convenient, near all the cafes, the bars after work, all the fashion boutiques and the hip people.”
My dear Dollbabys, I want to share this with you here first as I know W&DB means as much for many of you as it does for me. After 30 years in business I have decided I want to move on to the next stage of my life, time to enjoy life, my garden, my house, my man, travel – time to be with my loved ones and my 4 legged friends. I will be closing my beloved W&DB at the end of October. Many in the industry and press will wonder why anyone would close a business at the height of success (and we are), but then again I have always done things my way 😉 I am so proud to leave my business at a high time and keep the name I thought of all those years ago in a flat in Melbourne. We took on London, the US and everywhere in between. It’s been an amazing ride. Now I’m off to focus on other interests I have in my life, I thank everyone who has taken part in the ride, partly or fully. I love and appreciate every one of you. Stay glamorous! Melx
Spanning just 58sqm, the property punched above its weight for more than 20 years, being the production space that was at one point selling clothing in more than 60 shops in London alone.
“We had 10 concession stores in Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Selfridges and Kate Moss was wearing our stuff,” Greensmith recalls.
“We were in 60 doors throughout London and I did all the designing and packing in that office.”
Greensmith, who started the business in Perth in 1987 and quickly expanded interstate, has previously said she had little interest in selling the business once she wanted out, and instead preferred to retire the label.
Ray White Commercial’s Samuel Hadgelias, James Peach and Peter Taylor are marketing the property, with Hadgelias saying it has wide appeal.
“It’s a space with true rock-star credentials. As well as having direct access to Crown St, the address is on the doorstep of popular restaurants, bars and cafes,” he says.
The property will be auctioned at 10.30am on March 7.