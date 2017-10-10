Wheels and Dollbaby founder to sell Sydney HQ

The Surry Hills home of iconic Australian rockstar fashion label Wheels and Dollbaby is on the market, after its owner and founder shut up shop late last year.

Melanie Greensmith, who started the famous brand 30 years ago, announced she was calling time on the label in October, despite her clothing still enjoying considerable success both at home and abroad.

Greensmith, who has dressed stars including Katy Perry, Dita Von Teese and Debbie Harry, is now selling her boutique office and workspace at 1/336-338 Crown St.

The property sits next door to a shop Wheels and Dollbaby tenanted right up until Greensmith ended the business.

“The magic happened there in that area — the shop and office have so much history,” Greensmith says.

“A lot of famous people came through those doors for fittings … they wouldn’t go into the store of course because they wanted to stay private.”

“Everyone loved working there because it was so convenient, near all the cafes, the bars after work, all the fashion boutiques and the hip people.”

Spanning just 58sqm, the property punched above its weight for more than 20 years, being the production space that was at one point selling clothing in more than 60 shops in London alone.

“We had 10 concession stores in Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Selfridges and Kate Moss was wearing our stuff,” Greensmith recalls.

“We were in 60 doors throughout London and I did all the designing and packing in that office.”

Greensmith, who started the business in Perth in 1987 and quickly expanded interstate, has previously said she had little interest in selling the business once she wanted out, and instead preferred to retire the label.

Ray White Commercial’s Samuel Hadgelias, James Peach and Peter Taylor are marketing the property, with Hadgelias saying it has wide appeal.

“It’s a space with true rock-star credentials. As well as having direct access to Crown St, the address is on the doorstep of popular restaurants, bars and cafes,” he says.

The property will be auctioned at 10.30am on March 7.