What’s next for this prime 4622sq m property in heart of Hobart?

THE now closed St Helens Private Hospital at has attracted global inquiry since hitting the market for sale.

Knight Frank partners Richard Steedman and Scott Newton have fielded inquiries from potential buyers based mostly interstate alongside some local and overseas developers, too.

They said it had been a few years since a Hobart city property of this size and significance was available for purchase.

“It is of a similar size to the Conservatorium of Music on Sandy Bay Rd, which we sold in 2017,” Mr Steedman said.

“The uniqueness of No.186 Macquarie St is its size at 4622sq m, and that it has two major street frontages that provide Davey and Macquarie accessibility.”

Mr Newton said there was no doubt that No.186 is Hobart’s most substantial redevelopment site to hit the market post-Covid.

“It would be the most significant opportunity of this kind since the K&D Warehouse property was sold,” he said.

Among its many buildings, the property is home to a Henry Hunter-designed Heritage Listed former grand residence.

The agents said the mixed-use site offered flexibility for its next owner.

“It could be repurposed by someone in the healthcare sector, a day surgery, student accommodation, a boutique hotel, office or consulting use — Hobart has the lowest office vacancy in Australia — or potentially low cost housing,” Mr Steedman said.

The property is 400m from the city centre and 300m from Salamanca’s waterfront precinct.

The former hospital has a floor size of 6198sq m across its conjoined and freestanding buildings, and 55 car parks on-site.

It will be sold with vacant possession.

Mr Newton said its next owner would be able to purchase a substantial amount of bricks and mortar for well below what it would cost to replace and rebuild.

Owners Healthscope decided to close the hospital following a review that found the buildings require a multimillion-dollar investment to replace the roof, electrical systems and hydraulics to meet health industry standards.

No.186 Macquarie St and 69-71 Davey St, Hobart is for sale by expressions of interest, closing July 20 at 4pm. Inspections of the property are by appointment only.