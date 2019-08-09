What could you do with the old Highton kindergarten?

The old Highton kindergarten site at 257 Roslyn Rd is on the market.

Prospective buyers are playing with their building blocks to see how far they can take the old site of Highton’s kindergarten.

The 1012sqm Roslyn Rd property has hit the market after the City of Greater Geelong opened a $5.5 million childcare and health centre at nearby Bellaire Primary School this year.

The closure of the 60-year old pre-school has created a chance for commercial investors and developers to climb into the sand box and work out who will end up with the property, which McGrath, Geelong agent Jim Cross has valued between $950,000 and $1 million.

The property retains its secure, childproof fencing, playground and planter boxes for vegetable gardens, while the building has a large activity room, kitchen, offices and class rooms.

Cross says eight buyers had requested contracts in the first 10 days of the campaign.

He says the existing building could be re-worked as a medical centre, offices or consulting rooms, but most interest was in the potential of the corner site.

“You can do a high-density residential development,” Cross says.