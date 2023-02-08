realcommercial.com.au logo
Western Sydney’s ‘largest ever land parcel’ in Austral has $100m price guide

News
Sam Murden
First published 08 February 2023, 9:39am
Lot 10 Gurner Ave, Austral NSW

Lot 10 Gurner Ave, Austral NSW

One of the largest ever land parcels on the commercial market is being offered via Expressions of Interest this week, with buyers given the opportunity to masterplan an entire estate.

The land holding at Lot 10 Gurner Ave in Austral spans 41 hectares and comes with a $100m price guide.

The land parcel would be the largest to be offered in the Western Sydney suburb, which is situated near the incoming Western Sydney Airport, expected to be operational by 2026.

Lot 10 Gurner Ave, Austral NSW

Buyers of the commercial land holding have the opportunity to masterplan an entire estate thanks to flexible zoning.

Commercial developers can masterplan in the area due to flexible zoning, making the most of the NSW government planned Aerotropolis generating new jobs, homes, and infrastructure.

The listing is being managed by the Colliers team of Joe Sacco and Frank Oliveri on behalf of Hellenic Village, with Austral being in high demand due to recent rezoning by the NSW government.

“Zoned sites of this size in established areas are very rare in the current market.

The 41 hectare block of land is one of the largest land parcels made available for commercial sale in Western Sydney.

The 41 hectare block of land is one of the largest land parcels made available for commercial sale in Western Sydney.

“Given the size and diverse offering of the site we expect buyer interest to be incredibly strong and come from a range of developers from both interstate and international areas,” Mr Sacco said.

The NSW government’s rezoning of south-west Sydney is estimated to provide land for over 17,000 dwellings that could potentially house over 54,000 residents.

Austral is one of Sydney's most in demand suburbs as it is in a high growth region driven by the nearby Western Sydney Airport and the Aerotropolis.

Austral is one of Sydney’s most in-demand suburbs as it is in a high growth region driven by the nearby Western Sydney Airport and the Aerotropolis.

In addition to predictions of a population of over 1.5m people by 2036, the region is set to receive $3.6bn from local, state and national bodies – mostly on the future Western Sydney Airport and surrounding Aerotropolis.

“The scale of this Austral site offers a significant future development pipeline that can be built to meet market conditions over the short, medium and long term if desired,” Mr Oliveri said.

The International Expressions of Interest campaign for Lot 10 Gurner Ave Austral will close on 8th March.

