Wesfarmers looks to sell off $300m worth of Bunnings Warehouses

Wesfarmers is looking to cash in on the rising demand for convenience retail assets with the offer of a six-strong portfolio of Bunnings Warehouses worth about $300m.

The company is chasing an investor to own the warehouses that could sit beyond the traditional pool of property investors as the chain beloved for its weekend barbecues has dubbed the centres “critical last mile infrastructure” in sales documents obtained by The Australian.

The off-market offer is being handled by CBRE’s Simon Rooney and Stuart McCann and will seek to tap the rising global interest in the local retail sector.

Bunnings confirmed that a sale and leaseback process for a national portfolio of six properties within the BPI No 1 Pty Ltd property structure was underway.

It follows a Wesfarmers announcement in March that it would unwind the BPI property structure this year and its review of capital management options for the Bunnings Warehouse properties held in that structure.

The Bunnings Warehouses in the portfolio include Alexandria, Mittagong and Goulburn, all in NSW, and Airlie Beach and Oxenford, both in Queensland, as well as a property in the Melbourne suburb of Thomastown.

Wesfarmers said the sale of the assets was “consistent with Bunnings’ well-established approach of releasing capital on lease terms which provide flexibility from a long-term operational perspective, while providing investors with exposure to high-quality retail properties backed by the strength of Bunnings’ covenant”.

The six freehold Bunnings Warehouses are in prime catchments, with about one quarter of Australians living within a 30-minute drive of the sites. All up, the freehold portfolio comprises about 85,000sq m of gross lettable area and it spins off a net passing income of about $14.9m.

The portfolio has the potential for long-term capital growth underpinned by annual CPI-linked rent reviews, and an initial ten-year lease term, extending to 58 years if options are exercised. The portfolio is on 16.9ha of land in urban, densely populated areas which could also be turned to alternative uses in future.

The Bunnings covenant is keenly sought and Charter Hall owns more than $2bn worth of the stores, although Wesfarmers may chase a new landlord.

Such portfolios only come up rarely. Last year, the heavyweight BWP Trust bought a smaller vehicle run by Newmark Capital to create a $3.5bn Bunnings landlord. The pricing on the Newmark Property REIT deal showed a yield of about 4.9 per cent.

In 2020, Charter Hall’s Long WALE Hardware Partnership bought a $353m portfolio of six Bunnings stores from CBRE Global Investors’ Asia Pacific Bunnings Trust. That showed a yield of 4.63 per cent.

As part of the wind up of the BPI No 1 Pty Ltd property structure by September this year Wesfarmers was slated to take full ownership of the 15 Bunnings warehouse properties that are currently in the BPI structure.

Wesfarmers said in March it expected to record a one-off pre-tax profit associated with the wind up of the structure of between $80m and $130m in fiscal 2025.

Wesfarmers flagged in March that it would undertake a strategic review of the properties, which would include exploring a range of capital management options once the BPI structure is unwound.