Welcome to Australia’s first “rescued food” supermarket

There’s always been stores for second-hand clothes and second-hand cars. Now there’s a supermarket for second-hand food.

Food rescue organisation OzHarvest has opened Australia’s first “rescued food” supermarket in Sydney, offering only food that has been donated by commercial food outlets that no longer need it.

The novel concept, now open in Kensington, allows shoppers and people in need to take items on a “take what you need, give if you can” basis.

Until now, OzHarvest has focused solely on collecting good excess food from commercial outlets and delivering it, free of charge, to more than 900 charities all over Australia.

But CEO and founder Ronni Kahn says the OzHarvest Market takes the concept to the next level, and allows people to donate to the cause if they are able.

“The OzHarvest Market is our latest innovation to tackle food waste and eliminate hunger. It supports OzHarvest’s purpose to nourish our country, by making sure good food does not go to waste and is available to everyone,” Kahn says.

“If times are tough and you’re in need of food or other goods, you can take what you need, if you can give something, then please do, it could even be your time or skills.”

The supermarket is situated on the ground floor of The Addison Project – a 42-room hotel that is currently being donated by developer Toga and real estate investor Qualitas for youth groups to use as a homeless shelter for 12 months.

Kahn says she hopes to be able to open similar outlets if other spaces are donated or made available.

“There are lots of opportunities for people to get involved and give back to the local community, from volunteer hours in the market, stacking shelves and cleaning. We would love to see more OzHarvest Markets pop up as those in the industry are inspired by Toga’s initiative,” she says.

The OzHarvest Market is open at 147 Anzac Parade, Kensington, on weekdays from 10am to 2pm for as long as the site is available