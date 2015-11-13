Waterside offices set to excite in Maroochydore

Two adjoining high-profile commercial properties in the heart of the growing Maroochydore CBD are being offered for sale.

The properties, located at 25–35 Cornmeal Parade, Maroochydore, comprise a total combined land area of 3020sqm in a sought-after town centre core location overlooking the Maroochy River and beach.

Jason O’Meara, director of sales and leasing at Savills, says the properties provide an irreplaceable high-profile corner position in central Maroochydore with a proven and sustainable income stream.

“Given the location within close proximity of a huge range of lifestyle, retail and commercial attractions, the northerly aspect and surrounding facilities, this site offers enormous development upside in the medium to long-term,” O’Meara says.

The two freestanding buildings have a combined floor area of 1833sqm, with net lettable areas of 965sqm and 868sqm respectively.

They are currently let to six tenants, including RACQ, Centacare and the Queensland Government, offering a strong holding income.

Brendan Robins, director of office and retail services at CBRE, says the site is strategically positioned to benefit from the ongoing development of Maroochydore’s principal centre zone, as it is immediately south of the revamped Big Top Market Fresh and popular Ocean St precinct.

The buildings are also adjacent to the local Queensland Police Service headquarters and Maroochydore Court House, and are 100m from Sunshine Plaza and 500m from Cotton Tree.

“This a true blue-chip investment in sought after central Maroochydore that provides substantial holding income and improvements, as well as the potential to fully maximise the prime positioning and future development upside,” Robins says.

Future development potential for the sites include use for commercial, retail and/or residential, with an existing height limit of about 40m.

The adjoining properties are being marketed for sale jointly by O’Meara, of Savills, and Robins, of CBRE, with offers to purchase to close at 4pm on Thursday, November 19.