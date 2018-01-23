Waterfront restaurant to the stars hits the market

Cottage Point Inn, a hotspot for celebrities goes up for sale.

The famous Sydney waterfront restaurant where celebrities fly in to dine is looking for a new owner.

The Cottage Point Inn on Pittwater was the destination of choice for Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews in June last year while they visited Sydney on honeymoon.

Guests can choose from lunch or dinner and there is a $150 seven-course degustation on offer with scallops, goats curd, pork jowl and Tajima Wagyu beef all served over a minimum of three hours.

Other high-profile diners at the water-access restaurant include actors Dustin Hoffman, Orlando Bloom, Brad Pitt and Cuba Gooding who visited the Cottage Point Inn for lunch just last month.

The Inn is a landmark on the western foreshores of Pittwater and was originally a boatshed and general store. It was converted to a restaurant in the 1970s and has been operating as an iconic restaurant ever since.

Guests arrive by seaplane and thanks to a wide waterfront most can sit and enjoy a point-blank water view.

The buildings for sale include the restaurant, but not the business, plus two self-contained apartments.

Real estate agent Kevin Whelan, of Whelan Luxury Real Estate, says annual income is $348,920 from the estate.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for an investor or entrepreneur to purchase one of the Hawkesbury’s most exciting waterfront estates in a key location only 50 minutes from the CBD,” he said.

The property is offered freehold but there is a license agreement with National Parks and Wildlife services for the use of the land that sits over the high-water mark. The restaurant is tenanted.

This well-known eatery has been off and on the market since 2012.

A neighbouring private house also with boatshed and gorgeous northerly water view is for sale for $2.6 million to $2.8 million through LJ Hooker Mona Vale.

This article from the Manly Daily was originally published as “Famous waterfront inn beloved by celebrities on the market”.