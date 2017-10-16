Mad Max director to sell Potts Point’s Metro Theatre

The Metro Theatre in Potts Point, owned by director George Miller, is for sale.

Mad Max and Babe director George Miller is selling Potts Point’s historic Metro Theatre, home to his production house for more than 30 years.

The iconic theatre, converted for Miller’s company Kennedy Miller Mitchell’s use after it bought it 35 years ago, has been the base for more than 25 films and television mini-series in the ensuing years, including both Hollywood blockbusters, as well as animation success story Happy Feet.

The Metro, built in the late 1930s and originally known as The Minerva Theatre, attracted Hollywood royalty during its halcyon days as a cinema in the 1950s, with Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Julie Andrews attending premieres there, while Ginger Rogers and Peter Finch are among those to have performed on its stage.

JLL’s James Aroney and Gordon McFadyen are marketing the property at 30 Orwell St, which occupied as a huge 1255sqm block, while the building features more than 2300sqm of floorspace.

With the theatre zoned for mixed-use, Aroney says the building could be transformed into retail, a hotel, a restaurant or residential, subject to council approval.

“This is the first time The Metro has been on the market for over 35 years, and what’s exciting about it is the potential for adaptation and re-use,” he says.

“The property has scope for diverse and multiple income streams, and it’s really up to the owner as to what they could do with the space.”

McFadyen adds: “We believe 30 Orwell St will generate significant interest from a diverse group of buyers including owner occupiers, local high net worth investors for boutique hotel, commercial and office use, entertainment industry operators, retailers, and specialised developers with heritage expertise.”

The Metro Theatre is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on November 8.