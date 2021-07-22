Warringah Golf Club selling North Manly clubhouse and carpark

One of the northern beaches’ oldest golf clubs is selling its clubhouse and carpark and already a range of buyers are circling.

The Warringah Golf Club site in North Manly is the largest development site to come to market this year on the northern beaches, according to Toby Silk, of CBRE.

“We have had very strong interest,” Mr Silk said.

“There is limited stock on the market, there is a lot of demand, interest rates are low and house prices around Allambie for example are going above $3 million.”

The Condamine St, North Manly parcel is on the border with Allambie and consists of more than 4000sqm of level land with dual access.

Prospective buyers are considering turning it into a land subdivision, a seniors development, a childcare centre or an aged care development.

Mr Silk said market feedback for the development site was around $8 million and expressions of interest close on Wednesday July 28.

The money raised from the sale will fund a new community clubhouse to be built beside the Warringah Golf Course on the corner of Kentwell and Pittwater Rds, closer to the greens and not separated by a busy road.

Last year the 85-year-old club unveiled its plans for a two-storey clubhouse. The drawings show family-friendly dining and terraces with views.

Club president Scott Campbell said the more the Condamine St site sells for the more they can commit to providing a market-leading community clubhouse.

“Having secure the club’s future with a 20-lease for the course we would like to ‘ice the cake’ with the relocation of the clubhouse to provide a better amenity to members, social players and just as importantly to the community and other sporting bodies,” he said.

Meanwhile membership numbers at the club have surged in the wake of COVID-19 with people viewing golf as a safe, socially-distant sport.

It is expected that the new community clubhouse will be open to everyone, not just golfers and be family focused.

