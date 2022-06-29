Want to invest in the ‘flavour of the year’ craft beer sector?

DOZENS of potential buyers have inquired about purchasing this Hobart craft beer property.

Since it hit the market, Salamanca Realty leasing and commercial sales agent Alan Clark has been back and forward to this Derwent Park brewery showing local and interstate-based buyers exactly how much it offers.

No.22 Gepp Pde is set on a 1123sq m allotment, just across the road from a bay.

The site is home to three just completed, high quality, architecturally designed industrial warehouses.

The fully leased property is home to craft brewery Brewlab.

There is a commercial kitchen, cellar door, cafe/bar and an upper-level function area.

Mr Clark said part of the appeal was the quality of the property and the fully secured long leases plus options.

“In the past there was an iron warehouse at No.22, and it probably took two or three years to seek approvals and transform it into the buildings that you see today,” he said.

“It is in mint condition. It features oiled timber exteriors, an exposed aggregate concrete courtyard and driveway plus a front timber deck.

“Since launching earlier this year, Brewlab has exceeded expectations.

“It’s located in an industrial area, there is really nothing like it nearby, and it has quickly built a strong following.

“Up-market craft breweries are the flavour of the month, maybe the flavour of the year.”

Brewlab owners Lesley Van Tuil and Dave Lawrence told the Mercury saw a gap in the Hobart market for this type of business.

“We saw the need for something like this in greater Hobart to facilitate … the Tasmanian craft brewing movement, as well as show what we can do in providing quality service and really amazing food,” Ms Van Tuil said.

Mr Clark said with everything at No.22 being new, there would be nothing for the next property owner to spend in the short or medium term.

There will be substantial depreciation benefits for qualified buyers, too, he said.

No.22 will be sold by expressions of interest, closing July 8 at noon.