Wanda lifts veil on $1bn Circular Quay project

Chinese developer Wanda has unveiled its vision for the $1 billion Sydney harbour-front hotel and apartment tower, declaring the international conglomerate is in Australia for the long haul.

The Fortune 500 company last night officially named its future residential tower One Circular Quay and was “calling goodbye” to the Gold Fields House building set to be demolished for the new project.

The new 60-storey glass and stone residential building has been designed by Kerry Hill Architects and the Crone Architects and Kengo Kuma Architects-designed five-star hotel will have 28 levels and 181 rooms.

Wanda International Projects global head of sales and marketing Michael Purefoy says the hotel would be developed, owned and operated by the company.

“It is not simply a development for sale — we will have an ongoing interest,” he says. Doors are expected to open in November 2020.

Purefoy says the apartment sales will start this year.

“Sydney is a city that is generating interest from all over the world and because of the unique location of this project — with views that are unobstructed of Sydney Harbour — I think this is a project that is going to generate interest from a global base,” he says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.