Walsh Bay Precinct to receive $139m revamp

A proposed $139 million redevelopment plan to transform the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct has been approved by the NSW Government.

Aiming to create a space for Australian creative arts performers, the concept plan will also give new life to Dawes Point Park and Barangaroo Point Park near Sydney’s CBD.

The master plan is the latest project to transform former industrial areas and breathe new life via transforming them into cultural hubs.

Recent examples across Sydney include the Carriageworks which went from being a former train and tram-shed to a contemporary multi-arts centre and Cockatoo Island, which was converted from a naval shipyard to a spot for seasonal events such as New Year’s Eve.

Two piers will be the centre of the redevelopment plan – wharves 4/6 will be redeveloped to house spaces for creative arts companies such as the Sydney Theatre Company and the Australian Theatre for Young People while pier 2/3 will be converted into an auditorium for the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

NSW planning Minister Rob Stokes says the plan will not only give more space to the performing and creative arts industry, it will continue the NSW Government’s plan to modernise the Sydney Harbour foreshore.

“The precinct is part of the NSW Government’s vision to activate and open up the Sydney Harbour foreshore, alongside the Barangaroo redevelopment and Bays Precinct,” Mr Stokes said.

“Walsh Bay is a key part of the development of a Sydney CBD arts precinct. This investment will make Walsh Bay a renowned cultural precinct in the Asia Pacific, giving the NSW public better access to exceptional artists and performances.”

The proposed development also includes a waterfront square that would work in tandem with a floating stage supported by sliding bridges, which would subsequently transform the waterfront into a performance space.

Bridges will be built to connect the two piers, with the flexibility to remove both them and the stage to suit the needs of a performance.

Restaurants and bars will also surround the new square, which will cater to people visiting creative festivals and events such as the Biennale of Sydney.

