Wall Street group set to buy Melbourne’s Espy Hotel

Wall Street giant KKR is circling Melbourne’s much-loved Espy Hotel in St Kilda.

The move is part of a play by the Australian Venue Company, that is headed for a $1 billion float on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The KKR-backed group is finalising a deal to pick up the Espy owner, the Sand Hill Road pub group, for about $75 million.

The private company owns a network of about a dozen pubs across Victoria and would be integrated into the 157-strong network of hotels that the KKR-backed Australian Venue Company already owns ahead of a float.

The Hotel Esplanade St Kilda is among Sand Hill’s best known venues and points to its focus on entertainment venues rather than primarily poker machine revenues that drive many of its rivals.

The move by the food and beverage-focused pub operator also shows its ability to expand, even ahead of a public listing, and is a pointer to its strategy of growing once on the public bourse.