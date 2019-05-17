WA to get second Tiffany store

Luxury jewellery brands Tiffany & Co and Kailis Jewellery are among high-end retailers taking up space in Charter Hall’s Raine Square development in Perth.

The precinct along Murray and William streets will be officially opened today, with high-end brands to move in over the coming months.

Charter Hall chief executive David Harrison says the $120 million redevelopment will transform Raine Square into Perth’s most comprehensive dining, fashion and entertainment offering.

“The newly revitalised Raine Square provides something for everyone and is situated in one of the prominent locations in the city, accessed by thousands of commuters, shoppers and tourists each day,” he says.

“Charter Hall has used its in-house development expertise across both the office and retail sectors, along with its local asset management team, to deliver a more accessible and connected destination that provides multiple benefits, strengthening amenity for Raine Square’s commercial tenants and providing an exciting asset for the Perth community.”

Louis Vuitton will join the two jewellery brands as a long-term tenants.

The redevelopment of the precinct began in May last year, with builders delivering 18,000sq m of retail space. Significant portions of the site were redeveloped, including an extensive restoration of heritage components and the integration of contemporary buildings.

Raine Square includes 46 specialty retail stores, restaurants and dining options, and is home to the Perth CBD’s only cinema, Palace Cinemas, as well as the Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.