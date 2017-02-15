Tiffany & Co. to open new Sydney store

Tiffany & Co. will relocate its Sydney flagship store to Pitt Street Mall.

New York jeweller Tiffany & Co. will open a new flagship store at Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall, after leasing a 2200sqm space on the city’s prime shopping strip.

The upmarket jewellery giant announced it will relocate its Sydney CBD store from its current location on Castlereagh St later this year, with the new premises to open in 2018.

The new store will sit at the corner of Pitt and King streets, keeping Tiffany & Co.’s number of stores across Australia and New Zealand at 10.

“This marks an exciting new journey of the Tiffany & Co. brand in Australia,” vice president and managing director of Tiffany & Co. Australia and New Zealand, Glen Schlehuber says.

“We have enjoyed over 22 years of successful growth in Australia, and Sydney is an important market for Tiffany globally. The new flagship will be a world famous centre for luxury, style and sophistication that is synonymous with New York,”

“We will transition to this new location from late 2017 to a temporary store within this site until the new flagship reopens in 2018.”